Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine's three children (twins Leo and ­Penelope, eight, and five-year-old ­Felicity) were previously diagnosed with autism, and Christine has now revealed that she too, has the condition.

In an extract from her new book Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare shared with the Mirror, Christine detailed how she discovered the condition, adding that Take Me Out star Paddy already knew.

"I have been confirmed as autistic. It’s strange, but I’ve noticed there are little hints throughout my life that I’m autistic and more like my children than I ever could have imagined," she said. "My issues with food, my social ­struggles, how hard I find it to make friends and stay focused, and my indecisiveness. The way I float through life reminds me of how my eldest daughter Penelope is.

"It all makes sense now. And as much as I’m not totally surprised, it’s still been emotional for me to accept, but it’s a relief as well. My diagnosis came in August. Patrick and I were invited to meet with expert Sir Simon Baron-Cohen at Cambridge University.

"Patrick and I filled out what’s called an AQ questionnaire. It tests for symptoms of autism. While lots of people might carry a few traits, to actually be classed as autistic you’re required to score a high number, and I did. The scale goes from zero to 50 and the average ­neurotypical person would score up to 15."

She went on to reveal that Paddy's score was considered average, while hers was "high". Christine explained that she "broke down in floods of tears", as she was "sad for my younger self". She detailed how she would struggle to concentrate at school and in exams, while she "understands now".

Christine concluded that she hopes the news of her diagnosis "might be inspiring" to other women. "I'm married with children and I'm working, which are things a lot of people might question whether an autistic person can do," she said.

You can find more information on autism via the NHS and Autism Speaks.

