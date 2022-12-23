Harper Beckham showcases gorgeous Christmas manicure inside Cotswolds family home The family will spend Christmas Day at their country home

The Beckham family have retreated to their country home in the Cotswolds ahead of Christmas Day and have been spending their time taking part in fun festive activities.

On Thursday, David, Victoria and their youngest daughter Harper, 11, competed to decorate the best gingerbread house, sharing the process and results with their followers on Instagram.

Mother-of-four Victoria shared several videos, including one of David hard at work decorating his "simple" creation.

"Simplicity wins, every time," David told Victoria, before she joked: "David seems to be eating more than…"

Of Harper's house, she then remarked: "Here's Harper's, which looks amazing."

Harper's house was a showstopper, decorated with colourful sprinkles and lots of Drumstick Squashies.

Victoria showed off their creations

"Mine is amazing," she reassured her mother in the clip, before describing her mother's as "very simple".

A very competitive Victoria then spoke to her followers again, revealing that she was "very confident" her house would outdo David's.

"Now, I am very confident that my gingerbread house is going to be better than David's. Harper's will be better than both of them," she said before Harper interrupted her video to show off her gingerbread woman, which she called "Barbara".

As she showed off the incredible creation, which left Victoria speechless, the 11-year-old showcased her incredible Christmas manicure, which you can see in the video above.

The Beckham family usually celebrate Christmas Day in the UK before travelling abroad

"Harper's is obviously going to be the best, but out of me and David… 100 per cent I am going to win. I am very confident," Victoria later added.

Whilst Romeo and Cruz were nowhere to be seen in the video, it is thought that the boys will spend Christmas with their parents and sister.

Brooklyn is likely to stay in Florida, with his wife Nicola and her family. Victoria and David's eldest son has been sharing photos and video of his stay at their £76million Palm Beach mansion whilst they celebrate Hanukkah