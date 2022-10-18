Strictly's Matt Goss explains why he broke down in tears after exit with Nadiya Bychkova The Strictly stars were the third pair to leave the show

After learning their fate on Strictly Come Dancing, Matt Goss broke down in tears while dance partner Nadiya Bychkova shared some reassuring words.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Monday for their post-exit interview, the singer explained he was so touched by the warmth he received from fans and the professional dancer over the past few weeks.

"I think when Nadiya said those lovely words I just broke and I couldn't contain my emotion," he explained to Rylan Clark via video link. "It was so lovely, she's become a great friend.

"I've come back from America and I couldn't have been more in actually just trying to, you know, kickstart me and just saying Matt don’t hide."

After a Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney, Matt and Nadiya found themselves in the bottom two in Sunday's results show against Kym March and Graziano Di Prima who performed a Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.

Nadiya and Matt left the show on Sunday night

Following the dance-off, it was the end of Matt and Nadiya's Strictly journey as they became the next couple to leave this year's competition.

Whilst being interviewed by Rylan, Matt heaped praise on Nadiya and said: "I really miss you Nadiya, I wish we could be going into the rehearsal studios, you are just an awesome human being and the most incredible teacher and I'm so blessed to have learned to dance with you."

When asked about their Strictly experience, Nadiya added: "It's not only about the dancing and the scores, there's so much more to Strictly. It's about what you learn along the way and I think Matt learned so many things.

The pair have become great friends since partnering on Strictly

"The way he felt shy and not comfortable doing something he'd never done before on that floor, and in four weeks, I saw so much improvement in him and I think he'll learn how to get through that shyness and go on, that floor and shine, dancing.

"For me as a teacher and as his partner, that was the best thing to see and I'm glad that people at home got to see it."

