8 celebrities celebrating Hanukkah this year: King Charles, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Nicola Peltz & more

Many celebrities are in the process of gearing up for Christmas Day, yet there are also a handful of famous faces who have already started celebrating the Hanukkah period. The eight-day Jewish festival began on December 18 and will end on Boxing Day.

Well-known figures from celebrities to royalty have marked the festival, sharing their celebrations with fans online. From King Charles to Catherine Zeta-Jones, Nicola Peltz to Kamala Harris, discover who from the celeb sphere has celebrated Hannukah in 2022.

King Charles

King Charles received a menorah, a seven-branched candelabrum, earlier this month during his visit to the facilities of JW3 - a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths, and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in London. He then attended a party hosted by Holocaust survivors where he danced the Hora, a Jewish dance, with other guests.

Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz celebrated Hanukkah with her Jewish family at home and is always willing to share her Jewish family traditions with fans online. The star celebrated the third day of Hanukkah with her father Nelson Peltz, snapping a sweet photograph of her family's beautiful silver menorah with blue candles.

Jenna Ushkowitz

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz posted an adorable photograph of her 6-month-old daughter Emma wearing blue trousers with an embroidered dreidel in an image captioned: "Chag Sameach from Emma," with a red love heart emoji.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones was another star who showcased her exquisite menorah which featured an elaborate gold structure with curled candle holders. She shared the image via social media, wishing her followers a "Happy Hanukkah" in the process.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen gave fans a glimpse into his family life at home during the Hanukkah period as he admired a small menorah with his two children. The Bravo host was joined by his three-year-old son Benjamin and 8-month-old daughter Lucy to mark the Jewish ceremony in the sweetest way.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff lit the menorah together while at home. The politician wrote on Instagram: "Hanukkah is a special time in our home. As we join millions worldwide in celebrating miracles, we remember that light will always triumph over darkness."

Skylar Astin

Pitch Perfect heartthrob Skylar Astin celebrated the third day of Hanukkah by lighting his uber-contemporary menorah at home, which featured the words: "Light it up."

HAIM

There is absolutely no denying that the HAIM sisters are the queens of Hanukkah celebrations. The trio, Este, Danielle and Alana, love to treat their fans to a comedic Hanukkah celebration each year and this winter the band performed a TikTok skit, alongside the caption: "HAPPY HAIMUKKAH BABY."

