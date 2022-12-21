Victoria Beckham reveals gift from son Brooklyn days before Christmas

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her pride in her son Brooklyn, 23, as she posted a photo of the gift she'd received from him.

The snapshot showed a stylish wooden presentation box featuring four cans of We Sake, the sake company Brooklyn recently joined as a co-founder.

The former Spice Girl tagged her son on her Instagram Stories as she sweetly captioned the image: "So proud of you," adding a 'blowing a kiss' emoji.

When the news of Brooklyn's collaboration was announced earlier this month, the aspiring chef said that he hoped more people would embrace the traditional Japanese drink.

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest child will no doubt be excited as he gears up for his first holiday season as a married man.

He shared photos to his own Instagram Stories this week, showing himself celebrating Hanukkah with his wife Nicola Peltz's parents.

The star shared a snapshot to Instagram

Nicola also wished her followers a Happy Hanukkah by posting a photo of her billionaire father sitting in front of the opulently decorated tree smoking a cigar.

Leaping silver reindeer ornaments, golden baubles, glittering winged angels and celestial decorations adorned the towering tree, which was accompanied by a silver menorah showcasing dark blue candles.

Victoria recently made a rare comment about her relationship with Brooklyn and his wife on Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert.

Victoria shares four children with husband David

When asked about whether Victoria is "trying to give advice on fame", considering her own high-profile marriage with footballer David Beckham, the star revealed she supports Brooklyn and Nicola.

"We're so close to our children, I think it's all about communication. You're just trying to do the best that you can as a parent and support your kids. "You want them to be happy, hard-working, good, kind human beings, but ultimately, you know, the kids have got to do what they're going to do.

"You've just got to be there to support them and love them," the fashion designer explained.

