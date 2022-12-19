Catherine Zeta-Jones shares big declaration of love - and Michael Douglas may have something to say! The star took to social media…

Catherine Zeta-Jones couldn't contain her excitement on Sunday as she took to social media with a big declaration of love - but it wasn't for Michael Douglas.

The actress, 53, shared a clip of the moment Argentina won the Fifa World Cup as she watched on her television, and penned a heartfelt message for superstar player Lionel Messi who appears to have won the affections of the Chicago star.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "The best match I have ever seen, ever!!! Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you. But you have to understand, I Love MESSI and the best bit?….my husband is just fine with it. No need to….so Don’t cry for me or anybody else, Argentina!!!! OLE!!!

"She also added: "What a guy! Doesn’t care about my Messi posters all over the house, like….super cool."

Catherine posted the message on social media

Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious update and flooded the comments section with their replies.

One follower penned: "Hahahaha love you Catherine." A second added: "@catherinezetajones love that you are a shameless Messi fan because same."A third said: "AHAHAHAH, I love you."

The hilarious update came just four weeks after Catherine and Michael were spotted looking more in love than ever as they celebrated their 22nd anniversary.

The pair are so in love

The husband and wife were captured in a major PDA moment which was posted to Catherine's Instagram account.

In the loved-up snap, the pair are kissing whilst enjoying a sunny day together. Captioning the photo are the words: "22 years and 1 day! It's in the fine details..love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary," alongside a red love heart emoji.

