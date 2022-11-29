5 celebs who threw sensational Bar/Bat Mitzvahs for their kids: Adam Sandler, Lisa Kudrow & more

There are many perks of being Jewish – the food, the eccentric personalities, and the emphasis on family. But nothing comes close to the sensational parties. Celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Lisa Kudrow and Nicola Peltz's father Nelson would agree – as they hosted stunning Bar/Bat Mitzvahs for their kids to mark their coming-of-age.

A Bar or Bat Mitzvah is a coming-of-age ceremony for Jewish pre-teens when they reach the age of 12 or 13. This ceremony marks the time when a boy or girl becomes a Jewish adult – meaning they take responsibility for their own actions and can decide for themselves how they would like to practice Judaism.

Discover which famous faces threw beautiful ceremonies to mark their kids' special days in style…

Lisa Kudrow

Friends star Lisa Kudrow hosted a very special Bar Mitzvah for her son Julian Murray Stern. During an appearance on Conon's talk show back in 2014, Lisa revealed that her son had a "drive-by Bat Mitzvah." She revealed: "I call it a drive-by Bar Mitzvah. He was alone at the mall and some nice man from a Chabad House maybe said 'Hey kid come over here, are you Jewish?' And he said 'half' and they asked which half, so he said 'my mother,' and they said, 'That's good, come here.'

They asked if he was Bar Mitzvah-ed and he said no so they wrapped Tefillin around his arm and put a kippah on his head. Then they were like: 'Great! You're Bar Mitzvah-ed. Let's take a picture for your mum.'"

Adam Sandler

Back in May, Adam Sandler celebrated his then-13-year-old daughter Sunny’s Bat Mitzvah with the help of his celebrity friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Leslie Mann and Taylor Lautner. The celebratory bash took place Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles and the space boasted changing lights on the floor and ceiling, rainbow balloons, a giant screen with a video of rainbow gummy bears playing in the background, a photo booth, a mechanical bull, a huge ball pit and multiple dessert bars.

Nelson Peltz

Nelson Peltz, father of Nicola Peltz Beckham, threw his twin sons Zachary and Gregory the Bar Mitzvah of the decade. The 'do was held at the Pierre Hotel in New York back in May 2016. Hundreds of guests including siblings Nicola Peltz, actor Will Peltz, and hockey player Brad Peltz attended the affair – which hosted musical acts, stilt walkers, and, a hockey rink, basketball hoop, and video games.

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld treated their daughter, Sascha, to an incredible Bat Mitzvah back in November 2013. Star guests including Kelly Ripa graced the scene to celebrate Sascha's coming-of-age.

Barbra Streisand

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand opted for something a touch more understated for her children. The actress chose a simple ceremony in a small Orthodox shul for her son Jason Gould, whom she shared with Friends star Elliot Gould. The couple hosted a modest celebration, which involved their son reading from the Torah and singing.

