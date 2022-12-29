Drew Barrymore details her relationship with her daughters' stepmother: 'My favorite person' The star is happy to co-parent with the couple

Drew Barrymore may not have gotten what she had dreamed of from her 2012 marriage to Will Kopelman, which ended in 2016, but she still has "the dream."

The star has never shied away from opening up about the difficult aftermath of her divorce, years which she recently called "cripplingly difficult."

Neither has she shied away from detailing her co-parenting relationship with Will, including that with his new wife, Allie Michler, and even singing her praises.

Speaking with People Magazine and opening up about her latest journey to happiness, Drew didn't hesitate to hail the Vogue fashion director "our gorgeous stepmom," who, since her August 2021 Nantucket wedding to the art dealer, has served as another mother figure to the daytime talk show host's two daughters, Olive, ten, and Frankie, eight.

While it may not be the best for many, seeing your ex get married, in Drew's case, she insists it relieved great pressure for her.

She said: "Will has his side of the street so beautifully buttoned up with our gorgeous stepmother."

Drew shares two daughters with her ex-husband

The 50 First Dates actress added: "We've got an awesome family dynamic that proves that life goes on."

Not only that, but she maintained her love for Allie, telling the outlet: "Allie is my favorite person. I love her. I love us all being together."

The couple married in Nantucket, where both of their family's spend their summers

She further explained that the example the girls' father has set for them has helped her in her own journey navigating life as a single mother, as she said: "These kids have an example of one of the parents moving on and rebuilding another life for themselves. I'm like, 'Oh, I don't have to do that now? Perfect.'"

Though she admitted she initially had a hard time letting go of the idea that her girls might not experience a cookie-cutter, traditional family dynamic, something the mother-of-two didn't have herself and previously hoped for in her daughters' lives, she stated: "The cool thing is all these years later, we do have the dream. It's just different than the one I swore would be the case."

