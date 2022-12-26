Prince William's Christmas gift to wife Kate revealed

The Princess of Wales looked elegant in khaki green as she stepped out to enjoy the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene.

For the special gathering, the mum-of-three donned a statement Philip Treacy hat and high-heeled boots, along with a forest green high-necked coat by Alexander McQueen.

According to The Sun, Princess Kate opted to elevate her stunning ensemble with a glamorous gift from her husband Prince William – a stunning pair of £100 gold earrings from chic Parisian brand, Sézane.

The gorgeous Dina earrings – which sold out within minutes of Kate wearing them – feature clusters of green and blue jewels, making them the perfect addition to any festive ensemble.

Princess Kate looked flawless

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing luxury items from Sézane. No doubt a huge fan of the brand's eco-friendly materials, Kate's enviable wardrobe moreover includes timeless white Sézane shirts, statement pieces from their jewellery range, and a waist-cinching belt featuring a gold textured buckle.

In terms of hair and makeup, the royal styled her brunette tresses in loose waves beneath her hat and opted for a flawless complexion featuring bronzed, dewy skin, a pop of pink blush and lashings of mascara.

King Charles hosted the royals at Sandringham

Princess Kate attended the traditional Sandringham Christmas celebrations hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, which saw royals such as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice flock to the Norfolk estate for a church service at St Mary's Magdalene.

Locals were delighted to see four-year-old Prince Louis make his Christmas Day debut during the walkabout, as he joined his elder siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Princess Charlotte looked smart in a festive crimson coat from Trotters Childrenswear. She completed her Christmas Day look with a matching burgundy ribbon in her hair. Prince Louis and Prince George, meanwhile, were dressed in navy ensembles much like their dad, Prince William.

