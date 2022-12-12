Drew Barrymore reveals the one thing her new love impressed her with The star was open about the status of her dating life

After spending several years single – and opening up about her reasonings as well as her dating woes – it appears that Drew Barrymore might not be on the market anymore.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

The star has never shied away from candidly speaking of her dating life, or lack thereof, previously detailing why she did not prioritize finding a partner after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, the father of her two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

After different attempts at dating, including dating app consultations on her show and even a matchmaking session on the The Howard Stern Show, the star seems to be paired up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore admits she doesn't give her daughters Christmas gifts

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence for the first time after Harry & Meghan docuseries airs

Speaking with Gayle King on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew gave an update on her dating life, and a glimpse into what dating her new man is like.

"You know I talk about the dating app," she told Gayle, adding: "Which I do and don't like. I battle with it…" presumably speaking of Raya, an exclusive dating app favored by celebrities.

However, she revealed: "That dating app brought me around to someone from my past, that I would have never ran into otherwise, that was the unique spin I wasn't expecting."

Drew revealed there's been a change to her relationship status

The CBS Mornings host was quick to try to get the information everyone wants to know, telling Drew: "Do we dare ask what the status is of this good dating experience that you've had so far? Are you still seeing or no, not really?"

MORE: Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager calls out co-star Hoda Kotb during awkward on-air moment

Though with trepidation, the actress confessed: "Still seeing," with a smile on her face, receiving a wave of applause and cheers from her show audience. Giving even more sweet details, she added: "And so far, this is what it has proved to me: That there are people out there that can be nice… he'll call on the phone, I'll get a postcard, we'll make a plan."

The star was last with her ex-husband from 2012 to 2016

She revealed that her having told him she likes postcards and him promptly sending her some quickly sold her, explaining: "It's the first guy I've met out there in the last several years who calls and texts and makes a plan and sends a postcard, and those don't seem like big crazy asks."

The clip, shared on The Drew Barrymore Show official Instagram page, was captioned with: "Drew is receiving postcards from a special someone!" and fans were quick to be happy for the mom-of-two, taking to the comments section to write: "Ahhh postcards are fantastic!" and: "Sounds like a keeper! Consistency is key," as well as: "Well Drew...This sounds promising," plus another fan endearingly added: "Yay! You deserve the best. He's a lucky man."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.