Exclusive: Strictly's Amy Dowden and her husband Ben Jones share exciting news about house

​​In an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden and her husband Ben Jones have celebrated their first new year as a married couple and revealed their grand plans for their new home together.

"Our wedding was the biggest highlight of last year for me," said Amy, who married fellow dancer Ben in a stunning countryside ceremony in South Wales, exclusively covered by HELLO!, and only two weeks later, moved into their "forever home".

While the Caerphilly-born star admitted she’s not one to make New Year’s resolutions, Amy revealed the couple’s goal for the 12 months ahead is to renovate their four-bedroom pad in the West Midlands.

"It is amazing, but it’s an utter renovation," she said. Revealing that they hope to have it finished by the end of next year, Amy said: "Every single room needs to be done. We’re literally knocking the back of the house out. It’ll be worth it in the end."

She also added how the house even has something to offer their two-year-old bulldog Lenny: "In our back garden, we’ve got a gate which leads straight out onto the nature reserve, which is lovely for dog walks."

Amy also revealed their hopes to start a family one day. "We know we definitely want to be parents, but we haven’t had the discussion of when yet. We're just too busy," she told the magazine.

"It’s hard as a dancer, finding that time." Opening up about how she spent Christmas, Amy told how the family watched Strictly Come Dancing on Christmas Day, when she and Ben were joined by her parents Richard and Gillian and her twin sister Becky from Wales.

Amy revealed her wedding was her biggest highlight of 2022

"I loved every second of it," she said of starring in the Strictly Christmas Special with CBeebies presenter and actor George Webster, the first person with Down’s syndrome to take part in the hit BBC show.

"George is so lovely, so talented, and such a lovely soul. He was just an absolute utter joy to be around. George has proven that no one should be categorised in life ever."

