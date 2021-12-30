Strictly's Amy Dowden posts rare picture with fiancé Ben Jones after overcoming latest health struggle The couple announced their engagement in 2018

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden posed for a cute selfie with her fiancé of nearly four years Ben Jones this week.

Amy rarely posts pictures of her partner, so fans will have no doubt been delighted to see them cuddled up together on her Instagram Stories – especially after the difficult month the professional dancer has had.

At the end of November, the 31-year-old was rushed to hospital by ambulance after experiencing a "scary" Crohn's flare-up.

Sharing the news on her Instagram at the time, Amy wrote: "Thanks for all messages over the weekend.

Ben Jones and Amy Dowden posed together for a rare pic

"Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn's flare-up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care. I'm recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor.

"Big thanks to lovely @saradaviescc and @tomfletcher for taking care of me (of all the days to be poorly, Ben was in Blackpool with the dance school)."

Due to Ben's absence, Amy was forced to live temporarily with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher whilst she recovered.

Thankfully, Amy is in a much better place right now and no doubt looking forward to marking a very special milestone this week – Friday will mark four years since she and Ben got engaged.

Amy had to temporarily move in with Tom Fletcher and his family after suffering a Crohn's flare-up

Amy announced their engagement in January 2018 after Ben popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve.

The couple originally planned to get married in 2020 but were forced to postpone their big due to the pandemic.

In July 2020, Amy shared a video with fans revealing her sadness at her wedding not going ahead as planned.

A look back at Amy and Ben's engagement

"So today should have been my last day as a Miss," she said on the eve of their original wedding date.

"Obviously it's not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family... spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous… my last night as a Miss!"

The star continued: "Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage... obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come. Really mixed emotions every hour... I'm thinking, 'I would have been doing this or I wonder how I would have been feeling.'"

Amy revealed that she and her fiancé planned to enjoy a quiet lunch together and shared a sweet message to other couples in the same boat. "Just remember safety is the most important thing and we still have a big day ahead," she said.