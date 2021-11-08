﻿
Strictly's Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden receive VERY special surprise visitors - delighted fans react

What a week for the pair!

Strictly partners Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden welcomed some surprise visitors backstage on the show last week.

Amy shared all on her Instagram page, revealing first that Tom had been joined by a very special guest during their rehearsals.

"Thank you @harryjudd for the surprise visit for @tomfletcher this week in rehearsals! He was the first to see our paso and gave Tom all the confidence and words of encouragement he needed! #brotherlove," the 31-year-old pro captioned a snapshot of the trio together.

Of course, Harry is no stranger to the Strictly studios; he famously won the 2011 series of the show with partner Aliona Vilani and later won the 2015 Christmas Special with Joanne Clifton.

tom-fletcher-harry-judd-visits-strictly

Amy and Tom received a visit from Harry Judd during rehearsals

Fans loved the candid photo with one writing: "You can't keep a champion away from Strictly!" "I was waiting for this moment," a second confessed.

On Sunday, Amy revealed the pair's second visitor; her fiancé, Ben Jones. The pair - who are also professional dance partners - got engaged at a New Year's party at the end of 2017 but have had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

Amy shared two snapshots, including one showing her holding a huge bouquet of flowers and smiling for the camera with her arm around Ben's waist. In the second picture, she is laughing while Ben kisses her on the cheek.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy was supported by her fiance Ben at the weekend

"Grateful for this one!" she told her fans. "Loved having him in London this weekend. As I live my dreams he's there supporting me every step! His talents, creativity and honesty is what inspires me! Thank you Ben [love hearts]."

"This is too precious," one follower wrote. "You're the loveliest couple and I just adore how much support and admiration you have for one another." A second joked: "Please can someone find me a man like Ben (when I decide to start dating!)"

