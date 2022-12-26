Helen Skelton pens heartfelt tribute to Strictly co-star

Helen Skelton penned the sweetest tribute to her Strictly Come Dancing co-star on Monday.

TRENDING: Helen Skelton surrounding herself with 'good people' following Strictly disappointment

Over on Instagram, the Countryfile presenter, 39, posted a throwback snapshot featuring members of the 2022 Strictly line-up. Helen flashed a huge smile as she posed alongside the likes of Molly Rainford, Diane Buswell, and Tyler West.

WATCH: Helen Skelton breaks down in tears as she talks about family

Loading the player...

Among the cluster of familiar faces, there was one particular friend that Helen intended to shine a light on – professional dancer Amy Dowden. Heaping praise on the Strictly pro, Helen captioned her post: "Some top bananas in this photo but if you get a chance this week to watch @amy_dowden documentary on iPlayer please do."

MORE: Helen Skelton details 'terrifying' birth experience without husband Richie Myler

MORE: Helen Skelton breaks silence following split from husband Richie Myler

She continued: "She is one of those warrior women who keeps going whilst fighting a silent battle. Respect and love to you. Thanks for your insight and sharing your story. Thanks for being one of those women who keeps getting back up."

Helen penned a touching tribute

Amy has recently launched a new BBC podcast titled Body Shaming and Me. The 32-year-old's eye-opening podcast explores Amy's debilitating battle with Crohn's disease after being diagnosed aged 11.

Appearing in BBC's Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me, the professional dancer explained: "Dancing has pulled me through my Crohn's but it's a battle. I live in fear that what I love the most could be taken away. And I've been more ill this year than I have been in a long time."

Amy talks openly about her battle with Crohn's disease

Helen's Instagram followers raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Thank you Helen. People like Amy have inspired me to get back to my best. It's so hard living with an invisible illness," whilst a second noted: "I think she is amazing and can't believe what she goes through - and still smiles!"

"Well said Helen… Gorgeous photo of some wonderful people," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "@amy_dowden it's a brilliant documentary and I totally admire your resilience and fortitude."

The presenter shares three children with her ex Richie Myler

Helen's incredibly touching social media update comes after the former Blue Peter presenter embraced the festive season with her three children. On Friday the TV star delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of all three of her children together as they enjoyed a special day out.

Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, appeared in high spirits as they posed alongside Father Christmas, whilst 11-month-old Elsie looked adorable in a cosy snowsuit.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.