Strictly's Amy Dowden bids emotional farewell to 'gorgeous' home following dreamy Welsh nuptials The professional dancer is moving house

Amy Dowden confessed to 'feeling weird' after she bid an emotional farewell to her stunning property on Friday morning.

The professional Strictly dancer documented her emotional confession as she waved goodbye to the first-ever home she shared with her now-husband, Benjamin Jones.

WATCH: Amy welled up with emotion as she waved goodbye to her home

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Welsh beauty shared a series of clips giving fans a sneak peek view of the duo's stunning property. Welling up with emotion, Amy said: "Quite sad actually to leave our first home together…. It's a gorgeous, lovely estate."

Speaking to her fans, Amy explained how the newlyweds will be embarking on an exciting new project as they move into their second home.

Detailing their upcoming renovation plans, the 31-year-old added: "We're moving to a building site, but hopefully all the hard work will be worth it for our forever home."

Amy bid an emotional farewell to her property

Bidding one final farewell to her picturesque home, Amy gushed: "Bye lovely home… you’ve been lush."

The couple's hectic house move comes in the wake of their romantic Welsh wedding. Having delayed their nuptials twice due to COVID-19, Amy and Ben were finally able to tie the knot on 2 July. The Strictly Come Dancing star and the professional dancer exchanged vows on South Wales' Gower Peninsula at luxury wedding venue, Oldwalls.

"I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales," explained Caerphilly-born Amy. She added: "It was a day I'd dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that. Everything was perfect – from the flowers to the food to partying all night long."

The Strictly pro donned a gorgeous white gown

Looking every inch the fairytale princess, Amy opted for a stunning white strapless gown from Laura May Bridal. The figure-hugging gown featured an elegant leg spit and an embellished bodice. The 31-year-old completed her look with a pearl-encrusted veil and a dainty floral hairclip.

She later told HELLO!: "I felt like a Disney princess," while her new husband sweetly added: "Amy always looks stunning so it was no different to normal."

