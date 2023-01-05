Strictly's Janette Manrara melts hearts with adorable baby photos

Strictly star Janette Manrara delighted fans on Thursday when she shared a string of adorable photos featuring her baby nieces.

DISCOVER NEXT: Strictly's Janette Manrara on wedding moment with Aljaz: 'Emotions were high'

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer, 39, shared a glimpse inside her sweet family reunion in Miami. Janette beamed from ear to ear as she took over parenting duties and looked after two young tots.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are all smiles during beach getaway

Loading the player...

The brunette beauty was snapped wearing a playful white T-shirt and a pair of flattering black shorts. Her teeny niece, meanwhile, was dressed in a precious pink and white striped dress emblazoned with Minnie Mouse.

STUNNING PHOTOS: 12 Strictly pros' showbiz weddings: Graziano Di Prima's castle, Amy Dowden's peninsular & more

READ: Janette Manrara gushes she's 'back to square one' in Aljaz marriage following Strictly exit

"More cuteness overload [white heart emoji]," Janette penned in her caption.

Janette looked radiant

Fans flooded the comments section with a plethora of heartfelt comments. "So cute," gushed one, whilst a second remarked: "Nieces? I bet you are a fabulous Auntie."

A third said: "Toddler chronicles. Love you!" and a fourth simply added: "Family is everything [red heart emoji] Happy New Year."

Janette's touching encounter with her adorable nieces comes after the Strictly pro hinted at her future baby plans with husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

The star enjoyed a sweet family reunion

On the subject of having children, Janette told Prima magazine: "We believe in leaving it up to the universe and taking whatever we're blessed with," she added. "We want to be parents and can't wait for the day that comes, but we're not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be."

And in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Janette confessed: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time.'"

Janette and Aljaz met during live dance show Burn The Floor

She continued: "We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes - you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz met in 2010 before tying the knot in 2017. The couple got married in a whopping three different weddings across multiple countries, starting with an intimate ceremony in London, followed by a further two ceremonies in Slovenia and Florida.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.