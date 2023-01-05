Ginger Zee shares somber update from storm as she continues nationwide excursion The ABC News meteorologist is giving viewers the necessary updates

Ginger Zee has often proven herself to be fearless when it comes to her work as a meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America.

The TV anchor is currently in California tracking a storm that has been ravaging the coastline, and shared a rather sobering update with her fans.

She shared pictures of some of the weather projections alongside one of herself standing in front of the camera with quite the scene behind her.

The darkened outdoors were overshadowed by a gas station, the roof of which had been completely bowled over and had even taken one of the gas pumps down with it.

"Unfortunately the storm was deadly (a tree into a home in Sonoma county killed a child) - still gusty (swipe to see top gusts) with more rain for this weekend," she wrote.

Her followers reached out with prayers for those suffering and praise for her work while also urging her to stay safe, as one wrote: "Prayers for this child's family."

Ginger gave a somber update on the storm she was reporting on

Another said: "Oh how awful!! Continue to stay safe!!" while a third added: "Take care of you, as always thank you for giving people the best information in the metrology world!"

While fans definitely appreciate her reporting on current matters, they particularly enjoy the way she is able to explain concepts and happenings to those unaware.

ABC News highlighted that in an interesting way during her travels through the California coastline as she stood in Pacifica recording the impact of the storm.

Suddenly, she was hit by a big wave, but she luckily remained unscathed, although soaking wet, and used it as an opportunity to explain what an atmospheric river was.

The GMA meteorologist provides explainers on the weather phenomena

"The West Coast is bracing for another monster storm, with some rivers expected to rise more than 20 feet in 24 hours. @gingerzee reports (as she dodges waves) from Pacifica, California, just outside San Francisco," the post read.

