Ginger Zee leaves fans amazed with incredible beauty makeover The GMA host showed off her nails

Ginger Zee always has impressive looks whenever she's on our screens, but she impressed on Friday when she showcased one glamorous transformation.

The star moved attention away from her fashion, so that fans could focus on her nails, and they looked divine. The meteorologist revealed that she inspired by a model with clear nails and red French tips, before showing off her attempt at recreating the look. She captured the essence perfectly, proudly rocking the look during her car journey.

"NAILED it," she joked in the caption. "On the left was my nail inspo - right is reality the nails look nice."

Fans were quick to shower her with compliments, as they loved how she perfectly recreated the gorgeous look.

"I absolutely LOOOOOVE that kind of nail, perfect," enthused one," while a second commented: "There's beauty in every inch of you, inside and out!"

A third complimented: "Your nails look great Ginger! I'll have to try that sometime!" and a fourth added: "It's not your nails, you're really a natural beauty sweetie."

Ginger and her fans loved the new look

Others highlighted her "energy" with plenty more wishing the mom-of-two a happy new year.

This isn't Ginger's only transformation of the month, as she recently revealed a new look, getting an enthusiastic response from her co-stars.

She swapped her bouncy blowdry for a straighter style, and it's safe to say the look went down a storm, even though she's switched back the style viewers already know and love.

The star is just so stylish!

Ginger has been chief meteorologist on GMA since December 2013, and loves her job on the morning news show.

Away from work, the star lives in New York City with her husband Ben Aaron and their two young sons, Adrian and Miles.

The TV star has a legion of fans who not only enjoy seeing updates on Ginger's family life and career, but also her incredible honesty concerning her mental health.

The star - who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder over a decade ago - has written several books and often opens up on social media about the subject.

