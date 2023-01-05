Drew Barrymore's 'big fat surprise' for her home doesn't go as planned – watch The Drew Barrymore Show host was left disappointed

Drew Barrymore has become one of the most relatable figures on television for a reason, and gave her fans another instance to identify with her highs and lows with her latest social media post.

The star shared a video of herself in her car marveling over a new purchase that she says will "change my life" at home, but it ends up falling apart by the end. Check it out in the video below!

The talk show host knew exactly what was coming when she captioned her video with: "I'm going to be in for a big surprise… because… wait for the end."

Her fans definitely got it too, as one even commented: "World peace would come sooner if we didn't curate our entire lives; accept surprises! I'm done with gift cards too!" and another said: "Wasn't expecting that ending."

Beyond her disappointment with her purchase, though, Drew has a lot more to be excited about in the new year, including another television move.

She will be executive producing the Netflix Kids series Princess Power through her Flower Films production company, based on the book series Princesses Wear Pants.

Flower Films will be producing Princess Power

The CBS host will be joining Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, who co-authored the books with Allison Oppenheim.

The synopsis for the series reads: "It tells the story of four princesses from major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope Pineapple.

"They embrace their differences to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place," it continues, with the first episode being released on 30 January.

The teaser trailer for the show was shared by Netflix and Savannah and read: "Tiaras and teamwork, having fun and helping out, that's what being a princess is all about.

Drew and Savannah are joining forces as executive producers

"From @savannahguthrie & @drewbarrymore comes an adventure where princesses wear pants. Princess Power is coming to Netflix Jan 30!"

