Actress Drew Barrymore is known for her relatable views on romance and now the star has come up with a new dating term for 2023.

The host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed what she called her "lightbulb moment" in the latest episode of her hit programme, and her social media fans are in total agreement about the new term which describes the early days of dating.

Drew told viewers: "We're coining a new dating term for the New Year. I personally had a lightbulb moment that there wasn't really a term for this stage in a relationship, so I created one. It's called cas-monog. It's an exclusive time of dating free of drama and pressure before full commitments or labels are decreed."

What do we think HELLO! readers… will Drew's term 'cas-monog' take off? If you're wondering, 'Cas-monog' stands for 'casual monogamous'.

The star's Instagram followers were quick to comment on the new dating language, with one posting: "You're not alone! I want the casual monogamous companionship, without having to live together, marry, or co-mingle our lives... I don't need it."

Another wrote: "Um, LOVE!!!! Let’s make this term the norm."

A third said: "You aren’t the only one!! Only if men would get on board - seems like you have to be 100% all in right away or they aren’t interested in trying to see if it’s the right thing!!"

There were more comments for Drew on her new term, as one fan told her: "Cas-monog is PERFECT," and another writing, "You are definitely NOT the only one out there Drew. Im 52 and dating is hard."

Drew recently spoke to People Magazine, revealing how her divorce in 2016 hit her hard. "It just took me down," she admitted, adding: "There are times where you can look at someone you think is a strong person and see them so broken and go, 'How the [expletive] did they get there?' And I was that person. I broke."

The Never Been Kissed star has made her views on marriage very clear over the past few years, after divorcing exes Jeremy Thomas in 1995, Tom Green in 2002 and Will Kopelman in 2016. Despite having walked down the aisle three times, Drew admitted, "I don't feel like I can take it again," if she experiences another marriage breakdown.

In April, Drew and her co-host Ross Mathews were discussing Kaley Cuoco's confession that she didn't plan to tie the knot again, and Drew explained her firm position on the matter. "It's not that you're not a romantic anymore, or that you judge other people, and you don't want to be at their weddings… it's almost like you realize you're not good at this thing, and you don't want to try it anymore," she said.

"If you break-up, you break-up, it's not the world's biggest deal, but divorce feels like such a… I don't feel like I can take it again."

