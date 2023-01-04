Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore join forces on new kids' show The NBC News star and the CBS host will be taking over Netflix

Savannah Guthrie may be one of the biggest names on the Today Show and in the world of morning news, having just celebrated five years with the show, but her talents extend beyond just hosting.

The mom-of-two is also an author, and her book series, Princesses Wear Pants, is taking on a life of its own in a new Netflix series.

The book series written by Savannah and Allison Oppenheim will be turned into an upcoming kids' show titled Princess Power.

While they will also act as producers, joining them as an executive producer and billed in the trailer is none other than fellow daytime host, The Drew Barrymore Show's Drew Barrymore.

Savannaha and Drew will be co-producing the show Princess Power

The synopsis for the series reads: "It tells the story of four princesses from major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope Pineapple.

"They embrace their differences to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place," it continues, with the first episode being released on 30 January.

The teaser trailer for the show was shared by Netflix and Savannah and read: "Tiaras and teamwork, having fun and helping out, that's what being a princess is all about.

"From @savannahguthrie & @drewbarrymore comes an adventure where princesses wear pants. Princess Power is coming to Netflix Jan 30!"

It's been an exciting time for the TV anchor, who got to ring the New York Stock Exchange bell on the air with co-host Hoda Kotb in honor of their five year anniversary. Check it out in the video below!

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie stun fans with move away from Today after celebrating five years on air together

She gushed about getting to honor the milestone in such a momentous way with Hoda, writing on social media: "What a day, what a milestone, what a partner - @hodakotb I love ringing in every morning with you!!

"Thank you, @nyse, for helping us make the moment unforgettable!!" she continued, receiving a barrage of congratulatory messages from their many ardent fans.

