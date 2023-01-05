Ellie Goulding looks flawless in floral bikini after addressing Ed Sheeran romance rumours Ellie Goulding denied rumours that she cheated on former partner Ed Sheeran

Ellie Goulding knows how to celebrate in style as she marked her birthday a bit late by taking to Instagram in a tiny bikini.

PHOTOS: Ellie Goulding, Dove Cameron and Taylor Swift lead best dressed at AMAs

The singer, who marked her 36th birthday on 30 December, wowed in the green floral bikini that was dotted with tiny daisies. Ellie was relaxing while on a break as she stretched out in an armchair with a magazine folded over its arm. Her luscious brown locks were swept to the side and cascaded down her shoulder as she struck her pose.

WATCH: Ellie Gpulding surprises pandemic hero with surprise performance

Loading the player...

In a lengthy caption, she shared: "Slightly delayed post but do allow me a birthday shot in quite good lighting. Some random thoughts today now I'm another year older.

WOW: Ellie Goulding responds to fan shock after drastic beauty transformation

DISCOVER: Ellie Goulding's first of five wedding dresses paid hidden tribute to Princess Eugenie

"Staying in the glow of everything I’ve accomplished (including the teeny things like getting out of bed) and not constantly downplaying things to myself to exhaustion. Accepting it’s ok to be proud."

She continued by addressing some of the ways she's dealt with "stress" and "anxiety" as well as her newfound love of walking.

The Love You Like Me Do singer concluded: "Is brunette better? Remains to be seen tbh. Sleep is crucial too. Lots of sleep. That's all for now!"

Ellie looked gorgeous in her two-piece

Her fans were quick to share their love of the post, as one commented: "Omg that glow, take your time, Ellie! Your mental health really matters."

SEE: Ellie Goulding just took power dressing to the next level

PHOTOS: 12 celebrity bridal dresses with secret messages

A second complimented: "Brunette looks better," and a third agreed: "Kinda living for the brown hair."

Ellie's post comes just hours after she denied cheating on rumoured ex-boyfriend Ed Sheeran with former One Direction star Niall Horan.

Ellie was rumoured to have dated Ed back in 2013

The star uploaded a TikTok video of her dancing to the Harry Styles hit As It Was, which prompted someone to say: "Can't believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay for real."

Addressing the comment head-on, Ellie responded: "False!!!!! But also slay."

INSIDE: Ellie Goulding's dreamy hideaway with husband and rarely-pictured son Arthur

MORE: Princess Eugenie has the sweetest reaction after Ellie Goulding shares first baby picture

Ellie and Ed sparked romance rumours back in back in 2013 when they were seen holding hands at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Ellie had previously denied that she and the Shape of You singer were ever an item, but in a radio interview, Ed remarked: "I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends. It was going on, and now it's not."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.