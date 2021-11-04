Princess Eugenie has the sweetest reaction after Ellie Goulding shares first baby picture The singer welcomed a baby boy in April

Ellie Goulding has given fans the first glimpse of her baby boy Arthur. Although the doting mum has kept her son's face hidden from view, it's the first time fans across the world have seen the seven-month-old tot.

MORE: Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie swap new-mum tips

The adorable mother-and-son snap sees Ellie cuddling up to her child, with the pair both dressed in winter gear. Upon seeing the post, close friend Princess Eugenie was quick to react by posting two emojis of a punching hand and strong arm.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ellie Goulding surprises NHS bride with live performance

Ellie, who welcomed little Arthur in April with husband Caspar Jopling, revealed she was heading to the Cop26 conference. "Heading up to Cop26 today," she wrote in the caption. "Our future generations shouldn’t have to inherit a broken planet because we didn’t take the opportunity to fix it when we had it! LETS GO!!! Xx."

MORE: Why the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter is special for Princess Eugenie

MORE: Ellie Goulding's idyllic countryside home is sanctuary for first baby

Fans were full of praise, with one writing: "Yes, for our little ones!!" Another remarked: "You are such an inspiration." A third post read: "Wow Ellie, you're so cool, loved seeing you and your message to the world at your gig."

Ellie managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps and stunned fans when she revealed she was eight months pregnant in Vogue magazine.

Ellie shared this snap of her little boy Arthur

Caspar – who she married in August 2019 – was the one to reveal their baby had arrived, sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram Stories, and writing: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful."

He added: "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy - Thank you x."

Ellie previously revealed that Princess Eugenie had been on hand to offer advice during her pregnancy. Speaking about the royal, who gave birth to her first child, son August Philip Hawke in February, the star told The Telegraph: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.