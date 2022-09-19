Kate Beckinsale models a bikini and mermaid tail in video you have to see The star still looked amazing!

Kate Beckinsale put on a fabulous - and unexpected - display in her latest Instagram post when she modeled a bikini top and mermaid tail.

The star was lounging in the sunshine with a friend and they wore matching outfits.

Both women shimmied to Cher's The Shoop Shoop song as they giggled at their antics and flipped their tails.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale wows in push-up yellow bra

Fans fell in love with the clip and commented: "I love this woman, she just knows how to have fun," and, " Kate is so adorable".

Kate recently surprised fans with another head-turning bikini when she wore a Primark, Greggs two-piece.

The star sported a swimsuit from the controversial collection, which featured the iconic white and yellow Greggs logo printed across the entirety of the piece in a satirical monogram form (Gucci – move over) and a classic scoop neck cut.

Kate's fans adored her fun-filled video

Kate shared the surprising look with fans online, captioning the funny image: "Everyone relax -it is possible to take a Greggs swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER."

Fans of Kate are no strangers to the star dazzling with plenty of bikini shots and she stunned in one of her splashiest yet over the summer.

The actress made waves, in more ways than one, with her poolside shenanigans, though she had a little furry companion trying to steal the show.

Kate loves making a style statement

Kate had a Sunday well spent lounging in her pool, not only with the help of some very fitting pool floats but with her beloved cat Clive joining in on the fun as well.

The adorable pet was not left out and was seen in all of the photos lounging atop his very own swan-shaped float right next to his mom. What's more, he had his own stylish outfit as well, a pair of jean shorts with a rose embroidered on them.

Kate had plenty of fans raving about both her and her cat, taking to the comments to write: "So Pawesome!!!! Clive is a little rockstar," and: "That cat is living the dream," as well as: "Absolutely gorgeous," plus another follower added: "Two very beautiful angels."

