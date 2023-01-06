David Schwimmer surprises former co-star Gwyneth Paltrow during TV reappearance The Friends star isn't who you'd expect to see on there

David Schwimmer has had quite a few notable appearances in TV and movies over the years since his star-making turn in Friends, but his latest was not something people saw coming.

The actor will be making a cameo in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank, slated to air at 8/7c on Friday on ABC, in support of his friends.

He is friends with a couple who will be pitching their popcorn flour alternative to pancakes designed to make them even lighter and healthier, going by the name Long Table.

However, as David wheeled out with a tray of pancakes, he ended up finding none other than Gwyneth Paltrow, who was the guest shark that week.

Gwyneth was definitely taken aback by the sight of David, reacting with a "What!" and a smile as he rolled up and gave his friend, entrepreneur Samuel Taylor, a fist bump.

The two were former co-stars, playing each other's love interests in the 1996 film The Pallbearer, when David was just rising to stardom through Friends and Gwyneth was earning early notices prior to her Oscar-winning performance in 1998's Shakespeare in Love.

David managed to surprise Gwyneth during his appearance on Shark Tank

The Madagascar star had earlier teased that he would be on the episode that the GOOP founder coincidentally would be appearing on with a shout-out to his friends at Long Table.

He shared their story on his social media, writing: "The best damn pancakes and waffles I've ever had," and clarified: "I'm not an investor, I have nothing to gain here.

"Samuel & Lindsey are two friends from Chicago who fell in love during a production of LOOKINGGLASS ALICE.

"Off stage, Samuel won Lindsey's heart when he created a new kind of pancake for her, using his secret ingredient: Popcorn Flour. A nutrient dense, whole grain superfood — and the lightest flour on earth."

The TV star encouraged his friends to apply for the show

David then revealed that he was responsible for the couple's Shark Tank appearance, adding: "Which is why I suggested he go on Shark Tank, and offered to join him if he made it through their intense application and vetting process! 10 months later… Here we are. Check us out tonight."

