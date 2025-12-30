David Schwimmer steps out with rumored girlfriend 30 years his junior — all we know about her and their relationship

David Schwimmer just stepped out on a romantic date night with his rumored partner in New York City. The 59 year old actor, who is currently starring in the second season of Disney+'s Goosebumps: The Vanishing, was seen holding hands with Eliana Jolkovsky, 29, on Friday, December 26.

To the date, David embodied the city's uniform and wore an all black outfit – a winter coat, sneakers, and a baseball hat all in black. Eliana mirrored David's look as she dressed in a black dress with a high-low sheer bottom and leather black boots. The 29-year-old accessorized with a cropped, fuzzy black jacket and a small black purse.

While neither David nor Eliana have shared the status of their relationship publicly, she did post a photo from her time in the city to her almost 15,000 Instagram followers. She posed in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, writing: "Merry & Bright." The sighting marks a rare public appearance for the actor in his home city of New York, where he has resided for years to stay close to his daughter.

© Instagram David rumored girlfriend, Eliana, the day after she was spotted with him

Who is Eliana Jolkovsky?

Beyond the headlines regarding their age difference, Eliana is an accomplished professional in the medical and advocacy sector. She graduated from UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine in 2021. During her time at the university, she was a prominent Jewish activist and worked to foster cultural dialogue on campus. And according to her Instagram, she is also an avid baker and cat mom.

© Instagram Eliana was on FOX News in May 2024 to explain the campus protests at UCLA

This wasn't the first time David and Eliana were spotted together. HELLO! first reported their rumored connection on January 21, 2025 when they were seen on a date night in Beverly Hills, suggesting the two have been quietly building their relationship for nearly a year.

Who was David Schwimmer last romantically connected to?

The Emmy Award winning actor's last long-term relationship was with artist Zoë Buckman, 40. The two started dating in 2007 and tied the knot three years later. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer.

David's approach to dating looks to be heavily influenced by his commitment to being a dad. "My life is really about my daughter," David told Jessie Ware on the Table Manners podcast. "I really think this is the most meaningful part of my life — this time with her. So I've limited my other travel because I want to be with her as much as possible."

© Instagram David daughter, Cleo, who he shares with ex Zoë

David and Zoë announced their split in 2017, but have since become a gold standard for celebrity co-parenting. The two reiterated that their "priority [was Cleo's] happiness and well-being." Since their divorce, the former couple have been collaborative co-parents to their daughter.

This stability in his personal life allowed David to pivot – Friends fans will hear that in a different tone – back into the spotlight professionally. After years of focusing on directing and working in the theater, David's return to major television may mean he's ready for a balanced new era, both in his career and in his blossoming relationship with Eliana.

© Getty Jennifer's Rachel Green and David's Ross Geller had a child on Friends in 2002

Aside from Eliana and Zoë, David notably dated "Torn" singer Natalie Imbruglia in the '90s. And while the two never dated, during the Friends reunion, Ross and Rachel stans were excited to hear that David had a "major crush" on Jennifer Aniston while they filmed the sitcom.

His girlfriend during that time had a few thoughts on the matter. Natalie told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show that she "thought" there might be some crossover between her and Jennifer, before adding: "No, I'm joking."