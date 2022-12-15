A look at Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' marriage and family with Allison Holker following his devastating passing News of his death was first reported on Wednesday

In Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker's statement following his sudden death, she called him their family's "anchor."

The two had just celebrated their ninth year anniversary four days before his passing, on Saturday, having first connected in 2010 when they appeared as all-stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since," Stephen previously told People.

The two were meant to connect, and their love story however goes back four years prior, having actually first met at a mutual friend's party in 2006. They went on to tie the knot in a ceremony in Paso Robles, California, in 2013, pictures of which they both shared on their respective Instagrams in tributes to their marriage on their anniversary.

Since their nuptials, they raised three children together, Allison was already mom to daughter Weslie Fowler, fourteen, and with tWitch she had another daughter, Zaia, three, as well as son Maddox, six.

Just weeks before his passing, the couple, who were loved on various social media platforms for their glimpses into family life and joint dances together, teased they might try to have another baby.

They made an adorable family of five

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the mom-of-three said: "I think we would love to start trying for another one," to which her husband replied: "We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It's a constant conversation."

On Father's Day in 2022, the DJ and professional dancer had said fatherhood was his "favorite earthly assignment."

"Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!" wrote Allison in her recent anniversary tribute

His death was first reported on Wednesday morning, with People sharing a statement from Allison confirming so. She said: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

