Ellen DeGeneres Show star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at age 40

One of TV's most popular performers, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has passed away at age 40.

His wife, Allison Holker, released a statement announcing the news. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she penned. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

The dancer was 40 when he passed

Allison concluded the statement, which was first shared with People, with a heartbreaking: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The former So You Think You Can Dance all star leaves behind his wife Allison and his three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

Stephen was also well known for his appearances in movies like Step Up Revolution and Magic Mike XXL, putting his performance skills to excellent use on multiple occasions.

He was a popular DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

He became best known for his appearances as a DJ alongside Ellen DeGeneres, even appearing as her co-host and sidekick on Ellen's Game of Games.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

