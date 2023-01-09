Strictly's Helen Skelton pens emotional tribute to 'wingman' Gorka Marquez

Helen Skelton paid a heartfelt tribute to her Strictly co-star and professional dance partner, Gorka Marquez, on Sunday.

Over on Instagram, the Countryfile presenter shared a video of memorable highlights from her time on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Alongside the reel, Helen penned an emotional message packed with nostalgia.

In her lengthy caption, she shared: "As the frozen Princess said LET IT GO [laughing face emoji] but before I do, I'm posting this flashback to the Strictly final for three reasons: one it's taken me this long to work out the drop box/video clip situation."

Helen penned a touching tribute

She continued: "Two: there's about to be a whole lot of Strictly tour spam that doesn't involve @gorka_marquez and I need to mark this chapter with an acknowledgement and appreciation of my wingman. Three: These are memories that make me smile and sometimes it takes a couple of weeks of hindsight to really appreciate what went down on and off the dance floor.

"So before the tour starts one big final virtual high five and bucket of respect to @fleureast @vitocoppola @mollyrainford @gkx_carlos @jowitaprzystal @hamzayassin90 @gorka_marquez that was some ride we had. Cheers to the memories and the moments I will treasure."

Helen's fans raced to congratulate her, with one writing: "You are a fabulous woman," followed by two purple heart emojis, whilst a second remarked: "You absolute QUEEN! Showing dignity and grace! You should be so proud of yourself."

The dancing duo lost out to Hamza Yassin

A third chimed: "This makes me smile BIG TIME! Keep dancing Helen," and a fourth added: "Helen you are such an inspirational woman. Loved watching your journey on Strictly."

Helen's heartwarming post comes after her ex-husband, Richie Myler, opted to delete his public Instagram page. The Leeds Rhinos rugby player, 32, scrapped his social media profile on Friday after an initial crackdown on his followers.

Helen shares three children with her ex, Richie Myler

"I've decided to put my profile private from now on," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.

"I'm going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you Richie."

Helen and Richie announced their split back in April 2022, just months after the TV star welcomed baby daughter Elsie. The TV presenter had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

