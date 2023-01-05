Helen Skelton's ex-husband Richie Myler deletes Instagram after TV star's cryptic post The rugby player is set to welcome his fourth child

Helen Skelton's estranged husband, Richie Myler, has deleted his public Instagram account just days after his former partner shared a cryptic message.

MORE: Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim'

The Leeds Rhinos rugby player, 32, had previously used his personal Instagram account to share touching family updates alongside rugby news, but on Thursday, his page mysteriously vanished without a trace.

WATCH: Helen Skelton breaks down in tears as she talks about family

Loading the player...

Richie's surprise decision to scrap Instagram comes after the father-of-three gradually axed some of his followers after receiving a barrage of negative comments.

TRENDING: Helen Skelton surrounding herself with 'good people' following Strictly disappointment

WATCH: The moment Helen Skelton rips figure-hugging dress during live Strictly semi-finals – VIDEO

"I've decided to put my profile private from now on," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.

Helen and Richie announced their split in April

"I'm going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you Richie."

Richie's social media overhaul comes after his ex, Helen Skelton, appeared to share a cryptic message directed at the rugby player. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former Blue Peter presenter shared a joyous photo of herself in training for Strictly.

The former couple share three children together

"Hey, 2023, this is me," Helen captioned the post. "Never complain, never explain, just crack on."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Top girl Helen. Moving on, surrounded by those who truly love and appreciate you. The rest can DO ONE," whilst a second penned: "This is gonna be your year Helen! Good things are coming to you!"

Baby Elsie recently celebrated her first Birthday

"Dignified and classy. A truly inspirational woman," gushed a third, and a fourth noted: "You are a very talented and beautiful lady nobody will drag you down, you know the old saying what goes around comes around."

Helen and Richie announced their split back in April 2022, just months after the TV star welcomed baby daughter Elsie. The TV presenter had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.