Today's Al Roker had the sweetest response to his longtime wife, Deborah Roberts, when she shared a thoughtful tribute on Instagram.

The ABC journalist had her late mother on her mind when she took to social media with a message and photos.

Deborah wrote: "Wherever…whenever…or however I am, this day will always belong to my mom. I am because of her example of love, patience and kindness. And that peach cobbler!

"Everything I know about Grace and humility was her gift to me. Miss you every day! Happy heavenly birthday #mama #grateful #daughter."

Al was one of the first to respond and show his love and support for her when he wrote: "A strong woman who raised strong women."

Deborah has many siblings, but she tragically lost sister Bennie, in 2009. She recently shared a throwback with both Bennie and one of her other sisters, Janet, right before her wedding.

Deborah shared photos of her mother

She talked in the caption about the close bond they share while also getting emotional that their sister died.

Deborah wrote: "Thursday thoughts…thinking about family today. Specifically, my sisters. Ran across this pic of Janet and Bennie, my idols while growing up.

"When I hear Motown tunes I'm transported back to our small home and their grooving to the radio and turn table with LPs spinning.

Family is everything to Al and Deborah who are proud parents

"Both dreaming of singing…belting out Diana Ross and Dionne Warwick top hits.

"We took this pic just before my wedding 26 years ago. Bennie sang the Lord's Prayer. While we've lost her, I cherish these beautiful memories! #sisters are everything #tbt."

