Strictly's Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal reunite amid Giovanni Pernice romance rumours The champions are set to embark on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour

Strictly Come Dancing stars Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal looked happy to be back together as they reunited for an appearance on The One Show on Tuesday night.

The Strictly 2022 champions, who are set to embark on the live tour later this month, posed for a sweet behind-the-scenes snap, which the professional dancer captioned: "Thank you @bbctheoneshow for having us tonight x.

"Strictly Live tour rehearsals have just started and we can't wait to perform for you guys! It's going to be FABULOUS! All the dates and tickets at https://strictlycomedancinglive.com."

Fans were overjoyed to see the sweet reunion, with one writing: "It was so nice to see the dream team reunited on our screens." Another said: "Finally good to see you both appearing on TV together again. Can't wait to see you in Glasgow xx."

A third post read: "Lovely to see you both back on TV. Good luck with the tour xx." A fourth person stated: "Always lovely to see you two together [heart emoji]."

During the show Hamza praised their partnership as he spoke about their success to victory, saying: "There was a lot of pressure, Jowita said the best thing when I lifted her for the first time she said she felt safe in my arms. When we practice the lifts, she'd give instructions. I would be ready with one eye half closed. But we figured it out quite quickly."

She added: "'The most important thing is the trust. He felt safe because I felt safe. But he never dropped me."

Hamza and Jowita posed for this sweet image

Discussing the win, Hamza continued: "I say this all the time. I thought I was going out week two, the first time someone can go out. We have this thing every week where I hold Jowita's thumb and I say, 'Thank you very much, it's been great but I'm ready for the dance off, here we go.'"

The TV appearance comes shortly after it was reported that Jowita is romancing fellow Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The pair, who worked together on the show for the first time last year, are said to be a couple after developing a close bond during the latest series, with The Sun reporting they have even been spotted kissing backstage.

The professional dancers are yet to comment on the reports, but the two have been pictured leaving Giovanni's London-based home separately in recent days.

