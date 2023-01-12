Gary Barlow celebrates personal milestone with unrecognisable photo of wife Dawn

Congratulations are in order for Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn! The couple are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary and on Thursday the Take That star paid the sweetest tribute to his other half.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old shared a string of unrecognisable throwback photos featuring his wife, Dawn, 52.

Among the touching snaps, the singer included a snapshot of the smitten couple dressed up to the nines and a separate black and white photo of the duo rocking nostalgic 90s outfits at the Ivor Novello awards.

Paying tribute to his wife, Gary further posted a photo of himself greeting a throng of cheering crowds. Referencing his deeply personal wrist tattoo, the star captioned his photo: "Holding my 'D' initial high - 23 wonderful years - Happy anniversary Mrs B".

The singer shared touching throwback photos

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the loved-up couple, with one writing: "Happy anniversary lovebirds," followed by a red heart emoji, whilst a second penned: "Happy anniversary to a truly amazing couple #couplegoals".

"Happy 23d Wedding anniversary gorgeous Gaz and Dawn!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "You both deserve utmost happiness. Here's to many more Barlow years! Happy Anniversary".

Gary penned a heartfelt tribute

The couple met in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot in 2000, and have since become loving parents to their three children: Daniel, 22, Emily, 20, and 13-year-old Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

In 2019, Gary opened up about his marriage to Dawn and their decision to stay out of the spotlight from the very start of their romance. "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

The couple wed in 2000

Gary went on to praise his wife, revealing she never complained about his busy schedule. "I see that so much in couples today," he said. "I can't imagine living like that. Dawn's never complained. I've always been given real freedom to go off on tour or lock myself in a recording studio."

