Lara Spencer and daughter could be sisters in celebratory new photos The Good Morning America host was reunited with her children

Lara Spencer was fortunate enough to be surrounded by her loved ones for Thanksgiving and shared several photos of her celebrations on Instagram.

The mom-of-two, 52, had her son, Duff, back home from college and her teen daughter, Katharine, 17, was also present.

The photos were heartwarming of the group and the one of Katharine with her friends could have been Lara.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt together

The mother-daughter duo look more and more alike as the years pass, and Lara's youthful good looks mean they could pass for sisters.

Katharine turned 17 in October and Lara left fans in disbelief with the throwback photos she shared.

The TV host was feeling a little nostalgic as she posted snapshots from when her daughter was younger and then as a very tall teen today.

Lara shared photos from her Thanksgiving

She wrote: "And just like that, she’s 17. Happy Birthday beautiful girl. You are the most authentic person I know. You were a little nugget five minutes ago and now you are….. you. Lucky me. I love you. (Swipe right to see my little girl, my big girl)."

Her fans couldn't believe how grown-up Katharine looks now and what a difference just a few years makes.

Lara was feeling lucky to have her children home

They commented: "She is your Mini Me!" and, "Happy Birthday Kate! How are you already 17? Make time stop," while another remarked: "Awwwww. Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter. She's so grown-up."

Lara is incredibly proud of both of her children and recently dropped off her son at college for his first year living away from home.

So to have him home for the holidays made their Thanksgiving that much more special.

