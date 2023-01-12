Dianne Buswell delights over topless photo of boyfriend Joe Sugg The Strictly Come Dancing star had a message for her beloved…

It's no secret that Dianne Buswell is so loved up with her YouTuber boyfriend Joe Sugg and now the professional dancer has sent her beau a cheeky message whilst he's on holiday.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing star, 31, commented on a topless photo of her boyfriend of over four years who looked happier than ever posing on a boat in South Africa in the middle of the sea.

Captioning the photo, Joe penned: "buoy on a boat," to which Dianne replied: "Surfer," along with two heart-eyes emojis. In the photo, Joe looks very content in a pair of RayBan sunglasses and long blonde locks appear drenched from the sea.

Dianne couldn't wait to weigh in

Joe has jetted off on holiday after spending Christmas away from his girlfriend whilst she headed home to Australia.

Whilst they were apart, the dancer documented her sun-soaked trip with a string of bikini selfies which sent fans wild. One particular, saw the star showcase her incredible waistline in a mint green bikini.

"Making the most of these blue skies and sandy beaches while I can!!!!" Dianne captioned the glowing shot.

Dianne was a vision

Fans were quick to heap praise on the dancer, with one writing: "Soak up those rays [sun emoji] Dianne before you need to get back to your UK home for rehearsals, looking fabulous as always," whilst a second noted: "Stunning!! Enjoy every second."

"Hope you're having the best time, looks so, so beautiful there," chimed a third, and a fourth quipped: "Don’t blame you! Although it's a balmy 12° here and not raining."

Whilst the duo weren't together for the holiday season they did keep in close contact and FaceTimed multiple times during the festive period.

The lovebirds met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

