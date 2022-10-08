Julia Roberts shares rare glimpse into life with three children and husband Danny Moder in new interview The couple are doting parents

Julia Roberts has a celebrated and lengthy career, but nothing is more important than her family.

The Ticket to Paradise star opened up in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning in which she chatted about the three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14 she shares with husband, Danny Moder. While she admitted that she loves making movies, her home life is front and centre.

In a clip from the upcoming interview, the Oscar-winning actress confessed: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

The family moved to Northern California during the pandemic

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Her family are preparing for a big change, as Hazel and Phinnaeus will be turning 18 in November and likely to go to college next year.

Julia recently admitted that the upcoming change makes her feel "lightheaded" but also excited for her firstborns.

Julia and Danny's twins will likely head to college next year

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them," she told Extra. "It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them," she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Julia, Danny and their children left their home in Malibu and moved to Northern California, a move which she says has been positive for them all.

"We always felt that we were kind of living outside of LA… I think the move has been great," she said. "I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy."

