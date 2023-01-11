Ana de Armas' unique dress at Golden Globes sparks debate amongst fans

Tuesday night saw a flurry of beautiful actresses hit the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globes and we have never been so excited to see all the fashion hits.

Last year the awards was cancelled amid controversy, so we were delighted by its return, which celebrates the best work in television and film.

The three-hour ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and there were so many glittering dresses.

One of our favourites has to be the breathtaking Ana de Armas. The 34-year-old beauty, who wowed Netflix fans in biopic Blonde last year, looked sensational in her Louis Vuitton dress.

Ana looked incredible in her Louis Vuitton dress

The gown in question featured intricate silver sequined detail running down the front, sewn perfectly on the velvet base of the dress. The off-the-shoulder style showed off her toned shoulders and flawless skin and we adored her beauty look. The No Time to Die actress wore her hair in a super smooth, sleek style and rocked bold black eyeliner, a flawless base and a pretty pink lip.

Sharing her look ahead of the show with her Instagram fans, the star posted a full-length video of herself. Her nine million social media fans took to the comments section with their verdict on her look, and many commented on the fact they felt that with this kind of dress, her hair should be worn in an up-do.

One follower wrote: "Hair up for this dress, thank you." Another added: "The hair is all wrong."

However many disagreed. One user said: "Obsessed, she looks stunning." Another quipped: "I love how her dress is classy and not trashy. She doesn’t have to show her naked parts to get attention, her beauty alone is enough." And a third wrote: "The most beautiful look tonight."

We couldn't agree more, top marks, Ana!

