Mark Wahlberg and wife celebrate daughter's very special day after moving to Las Vegas for fresh start The couple put their $87.5million home in Beverly Hills on the market in April 2022

It looks like life in Sin City suits Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham as the pair and their four children appear to be settling into their new abode with ease.

The longtime lovebirds ditched Hollywood for Las Vegas for the sake of their family and they were delighted to give fans a very happy update on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram the mom-of-four shared a montage of photos and delivered the sweet news that their youngest child, Grace, was a teenager.

"13, WHAT?!?!? I love you more than words can describe," Rhea wrote alongside the selection of photos. "Happy Birthday my little lady."

She was flooded with comments which read: "Grace seemed to grow up overnight," and, "Precious with lots of good attitude," and a third added: "All babies are so precious. 13 is a big birthday for any young lady."

Mark and Rhea are also parents to Ella Rae, 19, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14, and the Boogie Nights actor previously spoke about their decision to relocate to Las Vegas.

Mark and Rhea's daughter is now a teenager

Mark, 51, opened up during an appearance on The Talk, where he spoke about allowing his children to "pursue their dreams" while he works on his film studio and factories for his clothing line Municipal.

Speaking of the move, Mark said: "I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.

"So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."

Mark and Rhea are proud parents to four children

He added: "So we came here to just give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here, so I'm really excited about the future."

Mark is reportedly waiting for his new home to be built in the Summit Club, a 555-acre private community in Las Vegas, after purchasing a 2.5-acre plot for $15.6 million.

In the meantime, he has splashed out $14.5 million on a 7,327-square-foot home with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths.

