Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough's moving last footage talking about Elvis - video Lisa Marie passed away on Thursday

Lisa Marie Presley made headlines on Thursday after she tragically passed away at the age of 54 and the star's last interview was incredibly poignant.

Lisa, who was a singer just like her father Elvis, appeared alongside her daughter Riley Keough for her final on-screen conversation, which saw the pair reflect on feeling so "emotional" whilst watching the biopic film Elvis, based on the life of their father and grandfather.

The video shows the sweet moment on Good Morning America as the mother-daughter duo reflected on watching the film together, and they looked closer than ever…

Lisa died on Thursday evening after she was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency in Los Angeles. TMZ revealed that the star suffered from cardiac arrest in her home in Los Angeles, California, in the Calabasas area.

The pair had a close relationship

Confirming her death, Lisa's mother Priscilla Presley released the following statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,"

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie pictured with her mother Priscilla and three daughters

The news comes just two days after Lisa Marie appeared next to her mother Priscilla at the Golden Globes, where they celebrated Austin Butler's win as best actor for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic.

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis and his wife Priscilla, and she followed in his footsteps releasing three albums, the first in 2003.

She was in a high-profile marriage to Michael Jackson, and was also wed to Nicolas Cage, and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

