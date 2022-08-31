Lisa Marie Presley opens up about son Benjamin's heartbreaking death in new essay The star is still in mourning

Lisa Marie Presley has not been active on social media as much ever since her son Benjamin took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.

The daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley opened up about her feelings in a new essay she shared for National Grief Awareness Day that was published on People.

"Today is 'National Grief Awareness Day,' and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son's death two years ago, I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regard to grief for anyone who is interested," she wrote.

She spoke of the trauma that comes with grief and the resulting isolation as well, stating that sometimes, even familial relationships can falter.

"If you're incredibly lucky, less than a handful will remain in contact with you after the first month or so. Unfortunately, that is a cold hard truth for most," Lisa continued.

"This becomes magnetized by a million if you are the parent of a child who passed. No matter how old they were. No matter the circumstances," she said of the resulting stigma.

Lisa talked through her feelings of grief for a new essay

She spoke even of hating the word "victim" being used for her, writing: "Obviously, no parent chooses this road, and thankfully not all parents will have to become a victim to it — and I do mean VICTIM here.

"I used to hate that word. Now I know why. I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Speaking of her son, Lisa stated that the only reason she's kept going is because of her three daughters, as she added: "It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ...

"But I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind."

The star is also a mom to three daughters

"My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day," she emotionally said.

She ended with a statement on how to support those living with grief and to be there for one another, including resources for those requiring help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, be sure to get in touch with the Suicide Prevention Line

