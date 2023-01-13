Who are Lisa Marie Presley's children? Elvis Presley's only daughter has died - here's everything you need to know about her children

Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, announced by her mother, has left the world in shock. The 54-year-old singer was the only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley, and she had children of her own. Here's everything you need to know about the family she's sadly left behind…

Lisa had four children, Riley, Benjamin, Finley and Harper. Her eldest daughter Riley, whom she shared with musician Danny Keough, is 33 years old and she is a successful actress set to star in Daisy Jones and The Six, a series based on the hit book by Taylor Jenkins-Reid.

Lisa's second born child with Danny was Benjamin, who tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 28. On the anniversary of Ben's death, his older sister penned a tribute online, writing: "Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben."

Lisa's eldest daughter is actress Riley Keough

Ben's mother also opened up about her grief in an essay for National Grief Awareness Day that was published on People.

The star described it as "the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips".

Lisa's son took his own life

Lisa was also a doting mom to fourteen-year-old twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, whose father is Michael Lockwood. Lisa and Michael were married for 10 years from 2006 – 2016.

Tributes from Hollywood and beyond have come flooding in for the star and her family, and we're sure her kids will find great comfort from how much she was loved around the world.

Lisa has twin daughters Finley and Harper who are now 14

The news was broken by Lisa's mother. The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

If you're struggling with grief, there's always help, check out the NHS website for resources.

