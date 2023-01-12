Lisa Marie Presley, 54, rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest The star has three daughters

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only daughter, has been rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency in Los Angeles. TMZ revealed that the star suffered from cardiac arrest in her home of Los Angeles, California, in the Calabasas area. She is now on life support and has been placed in an induced coma, which you can read more about here

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Lisa Marie's mom Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Lisa reportedly went into "full arrest" before she regained her pulse ahead of being transported to the hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Her mother Priscilla was later photographed arriving at the hospital, and Lisa's condition remains unclear.

The 54-year-old has four children; her middle child, Benjamin Keough, her second with Danny Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 28.

His older sister is Riley Keough, who is 33 years old, and set to star as Daisy Jones in an upcoming series based on the hit Taylor Jenkins-Reid novel Daisy Jones and The Six.

Lisa Marie was at the Golden Globes on Tuesday with her mother

The 54-year-old also has fourteen-year-old twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. Their father is Michael Lockwood, who was married to the singer from 2006 to 2016.

The news comes just two days after she appeared next to her mother Prisicilla at the Golden Globes, where they celebrated Austin Butler's win as best actor for his portrayal as Elvis in the Baz Luhrman biopic.

The mother-daughter duo have been right by the rising star's side since the beginning of his journey as Elvis, attending the world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

During Austin's winning speech, he was quick to thank and honor them for their ongoing support, and of course express his gratitude to Elvis himself.

