Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood breaks silence after her 'very sad' death Elvis Presley's only daughter died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has broken his silence following the sudden death of his ex-wife on Thursday.

The 61-year-old – who shares twins Finley and Harper Vivienne, 14, with the late star – admitted he was deeply saddened by the news of Lisa Marie's passing in a statement released by his lawyer Joe Yanny.

WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

Loading the player...

He said: "Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn't turn out that way. Michael's world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now."

Joe added that Michael's prayers are with her mom Priscilla Presley and the rest of the Presley family, including her daughter Riley Keough.

TRENDING: Lisa Marie Presley's children she has left behind

TRENDING: Bianca Censori - everything you need to know about Kanye West's new wife

Lisa Marie and Michael were married from 2006 to 2016 but their marriage did not end well as Michael reportedly refused to divorce his estranged wife, with Lisa Marie pleading with a judge to "declare her officially single" in 2021.

Lisa and Michael were married for ten years

The former couple also spent years in disagreement over financial support and continued the battle until her death on Thursday. Michael reportedly sought $40,000 a month in child support and insisted Lisa Marie had more money than she claimed in court documents.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom inside her Calabasas home.

She passed away later that day, with her mother confirming the news of her and Elvis Presley's only child in a statement on Thursday.

Lisa and Michael welcomed twin daughters who are now 14

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.