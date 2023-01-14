Pamela Anderson reveals 'hurt' over Lily James' Pam and Tommy series

Pamela Anderson has revealed that she never read the letter Lily James sent her before portraying the former Baywatch actress in the Hulu series Pam and Tommy.

Pam and Tommy followed the whirlwind romance and marriage between Pamela and Tommy Lee and their leaked sex tape. The tape was stolen in 1995 and was one of the first viral moments on the then-launched internet. Pamela is now set to release a tell-all documentary about her life, which promises to be "raw and honest," on 31 January and you can watch the trailer below.

But Pamela chose not to be involved in the Hulu series with Lily and it ran without her approval. "It was already hurtful enough the first time," said Pamela.

Speaking to the New York Times, she added: "It’s like one of those things where you’re going, 'Really? People are still capitalizing off that thing?'"

Lily has previously revealed the letter was asking if the two could speak but the New York Times pieces shared that "a scanned copy of that letter still sits in [Anderson’s] inbox somewhere, unread."

Pamela's documentary is called Pamela, A Love Story, and with Emmy-nominated Ryan White as the brains behind it, the documentary is set to chronicle her small-town, Canadian roots, her path to fame, and her relationship with Tommy, including the trauma of her and her ex-husband's stolen tapes, which made over $75 million in sales, none of which the couple ever received.

The show stars Lily and Sebastian Stan

"You can ask me anything. I will talk about anything. I will be nothing but honest with you about it all," Pamela told her filmmaker, he tells Vanity Fair, ahead of starting the revelatory project.

She certainly kept her promise, and VF reports: "Anderson also gave the filmmaker decades' worth of home movies and journals – chronicling her love life, career, and children's coming-of-age – without even reviewing them first."

Also taking part in the documentary are her two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 24, who not only convinced her to "tell her story on her own terms," but also her eldest, Brandon, is a producer on the Netflix special.

