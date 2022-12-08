Kelly Clarkson supported by fans as she airs another show episode from home - details The star has been on and off from her program

Fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show are yet again not seeing the show's usual format, as Thursday's episode still sees Kelly Clarkson being out sick.

The star was first away from her show starting the first week of December and then again Tuesday afternoon, though she made things work by conducting the daytime talk show by Zooming in from her home and still being able to interview stars such as Cher and Christina Applegate.

Being that much of the show is recorded in advance, Wednesday's episode, which featured actress Zoey Deutch, saw the host back in person, but for Thursday's installment, both she and her guest Christina are speaking with one another virtually.

Though fans are accustomed to enjoying the in person format, they had no complaints about seeing the mom-of-two taking care of herself and resting, as she appeared make-up free and smiling, ready to take on her hosting duties regardless of her current health.

"No make-up needed. Natural beauty," one fan endearingly wrote on the show's official Instagram page, as others added: "I am so glad Kelly was able to do this interview even though she is sick... I am hoping that she gets better soon," speaking of Cher's visit to the program, as well as: "Kelly shows a true hard working mama! Us mamas still keep going no matter how we feel. I hope she gets well soon."

Plus, fans aren't to worry too much, as Kelly had quite the grand return during the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, which she attended with none other than her daughter, River Rose.

Kelly was determined to still be a part of her show

She looked radiant walking the red carpet, donning a perfect strawberry red tulle dress with criss-cross accents throughout its length and ruffled cap sleeves.

The mother-daughter duo are too cute

Her daughter, who is eight-years-old, appeared ecstatic to be her mom's plus one, and she looked adorable in a Gucci beige chiffon dress with sequin accents taking on the shape of the sun, which she accessorized with high knit socks, ballerina shoes, and a baby pink Gucci purse.

It was quite the special night for Kelly, who took home The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 award.

