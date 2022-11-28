Kelly Clarkson left terrified on show over Sarah Hyland's 'insane' roommate experience

Kelly Clarkson is not a fan of paranormal activity, which she made abundantly clear after her show's most recent guest had quite the spooky story for her.

The star was left terrified live on-air during Monday, 28 November's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, when guest Sarah Hyland told a spooky story about her relationship with ghosts.

As the Modern Family star detailed her experience living abroad recently, and with a ghost named Olga, the host was at a loss for words over the story, maintaining that she does not do well when it comes to anything haunted.

Kelly didn't quite know what she was getting into when she asked her guest about the supposed "roommate" she had when living in Berlin while she filmed a new project.

Detailing the "very, very old" building she had a studio apartment in, Sarah ominously said: "A lot of probably terrible things happened there."

Then she revealed: "I was moving in and I was putting my stuff in this dresser, and all of a sudden I smelled perfume, and I was like, 'What is going on,'" leading her to come to the conclusion that she had a ghostly roommate.

The paranormal occurence happened when Sarah was filming Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

As soon as Sarah, who later detailed how she has always been in touch with the paranormal, further explained that she felt her roommate had been there since the 1940s, Kelly quickly exclaimed: "You mean like a ghost?!" adding: "And you stayed in it?!"

The actress continued to detail her ghostly relationship, and Kelly was left with mouth agape, later saying: "What?! I am freaking… I am so terrified of stuff like that," and that: "I just don't even want to know it exists, if it exists, and you're saying it exists which terrifies me."

On the flip side, Kelly was left positively shocked when she learned of Sarah's singing skills

Not letting go of her shock, she said: "That's insane," as she asked Sarah if she had always felt a sort of kinship with other realms.

"Oh yes, my mom taught me how to read tarot cards when I was a kid, she reads palms, it's amazing," she said.

