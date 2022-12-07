Kelly Clarkson has exciting news to share following time off show The Kelly Clarkson Show presenter had reason to celebrate!

Kelly Clarkson has had an eventful week and had reason to celebrate as she stepped out on Tuesday night, having skipped her daytime show due to illness.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson steals the show in form-fitting silk dress during epic performance

The Kelly Clarkson Show star - who tends to rock form-fitting mini dresses - opted for a completely new look this week.

The mother-of-two graced the red carpet at the annual People's Choice Awards, wearing a dramatic ruffled red gown with puffy sleeves.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson makes emotional speech at the People's Choice Awards

Kelly's blond hair was styled in a neat chignon and she opted for natural makeup to complete her look.

TRENDING NOW: NCIS fans delighted as beloved character set to return

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Ripa welcomes famous new co-host on latest LIVE installment

What's more, Kelly won the Daytime Talk Show Show award for The Kelly Clarkson Show, beating the likes of GMA, Live with Kelly and Ryan and Today with Hoda & Jenna.

The show's official account shared the news after the big win, and many fans were quick to congratulate Kelly and her team. "So well deserved!" one wrote, while another commented: "Excellent, amazing show." A third added: "Love your show, congratulations!"

Kelly Clarkson won at The People's Choice Awards

Kelly's show has been running since 2019, and has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment. The country singer has also won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson left terrified on show over Sarah Hyland's 'insane' roommate experience

ALSO POPULAR: Today Show surprises with live wedding ceremony on program

It was announced in December 2020 that the show had been renewed for its third and fourth seasons through 2023.

The big win comes as Kelly missed Tuesday's show as she recovered at home from ill health, and instead appeared via video footage.

The cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters conducted a takeover of the show, with star Morris Chestnut assuming the position of host.

Kelly Clarkson looked incredible at The People's Choice Awards

He even welcomed a virtual Kelly to the set after the Kellyoke segment had completed, and when he asked her how she felt, she simply responded: "Not great."

MORE: Al Roker reappears on Today as his co-stars pay tribute

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's injury revealed BTS on her cooking show

Away from work, Kelly enjoys nothing more than spending time with her two young children, River and Remington, who she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She is also close to Brandon's children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth – Seth and Savannah. In June 2020, the singer filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences.

Kelly's TV show has won many awards

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer is glowing as she shares very happy update on Today

POPULAR NOW: Today's Dylan Dreyer's stunning waterfront home will blow you away

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.