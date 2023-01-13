Gwen Stefani causes a stir in proud video shared by Blake Shelton The mom-of-three got everyone talking

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton know a thing or two about complementing one another, and they did just that when they took the stage at the Opry for a performance fans adored.

The No Doubt star turned heads in a hot pink outfit as she blasted out a romantic rendition of Nobody But You with her husband.

Blake proudly shared a clip of the powerful throwback moment on Instagram and captioned it: "#TBT to #NobodyButYou live from the @opry with @gwenstefani! -Team BS #opry #duet #countrymusic."

WATCH: Gwen Stefani gets everyone talking in video with husband Blake Shelton

Loading the player...

Fans loved it and commented: "I love watching you two together," and, "The way they look at each other," while a third added: "You picked a good one. Love, love, love it."

The clip comes at an exciting time for Gwen's three boys, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, as they prepare to welcome a new family member.

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley dies age 54: 'She was the most passionate strong and loving woman'

The singer shares her children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and through his side of the family their boys are set to become first-time uncles.

Fans love watching Gwen and Blake perform together

Gavin's oldest child, Daisy Lowe, is expecting her first baby this year, and recently shared an exciting update on social media regarding her pregnancy.

The model posted a series of photos of her baby bump as she posed outside in the sun. "27 weeks," she simply captioned the image.

POPULAR NOW: Amy Robach's replacement on GMA3 makes bold fashion statement by wearing the same dress as the star

MORE: Amy Robach's celebration with T.J. Holmes and estranged husband that went unnoticed

Daisy announced her pregnancy in October, alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

Daisy Lowe is expecting her first child and Gwen's sons will become uncles

In the caption, she wrote: "I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you."

The boys are incredibly close to Daisy, who visits them and Gavin in Los Angeles as much as she can from London.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.