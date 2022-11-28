Joanna Gaines shares sentimental photo with rarely-seen sisters and mom as they discuss their upbringing The star had some revelatory conversations on her podcast

Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines is cherishing time with her family now more than ever, having reunited with several of them just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie reveals husband's hilarious reaction to family's new Christmas tradition

Following the release of her memoir, The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters, the former HGTV star has been increasingly sharing more of herself and her family with her large social media following.

With the release of the book, she also launched a limited-run four-episode podcast, during which she has reflected on her life, upbringing, and her journey of self-discovery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chip and Joanna Gaines' Love Story

MORE: Blake Lively shares glimpse of her daughters' home decorations as she prepares to welcome fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

In the conversations of course her family had to be included, and saving the best for last, the final episode featured her mother, Nan Stevens, who shared "her incredible story."

Joanna took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo alongside two of her sisters and her mother, a reunion which she called "therapeutic."

The star wrote: "Chatting with my sisters about shared experiences growing up on last week's podcast was sweet and somehow therapeutic."

Fans raved over the sweet family shot

Marking the culmination of her podcast, she also said: "And on today's final episode, my mom is joining me to share her incredible story," adding: "A story that I'm honored to be a part of."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's teenage son is Marc Anthony's double in new photo with Ben Affleck

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George beams in floor-length ballgown to reveal exciting career news

Fans of the successful home renovator gushed about seeing the family photo, which saw the four women smiling ear to ear and embracing one another.

Her husband Chip was also included in one of the episodes

Her followers took to the comments section and wrote: "What a special treasure your mom is!" and: "Such a beautiful photo and family. God bless," as well as: "Just listened, with my mom, and her story is so fascinating and beautiful! The wisdom she carries out of her brokenness is such a treasure," plus another fan also wrote: "So beautiful! How nice to be with family."

The podcast episode, titled Jo's Mom, features Mrs. Stevens reflect on growing up in South Korea and moving with Joanna's father, Jerry, to the United States.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.