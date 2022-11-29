Joanna Gaines supported by husband Chip as she releases emotional memoir: 'It really fills my heart' The home renovator did his best to support his wife

Over the past ten years, Chip and Joanna Gaines have built an impressive home renovation empire, first starring in HGTV's Fixer Upper since 2013 and going on to launch their own network and streaming platform, Magnolia.

Now the latter is carving her own path, having embarked on a journey of "self-discovery" with the writing of her new memoir, The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters, in which she tells her life story.

Though it is quite the individual journey, it couldn't have been made possible without the support of her family, and during a "reluctant" podcast appearance, her husband revealed just how much he has read from the memoir.

WATCH: Chip and Joanna Gaines Love Story

With the release of the book, she also launched a limited-run four-episode podcast, the second episode being with Chip, who married Joanna in 2003 and shares five children with her, Drake, Crew, Ella Rose, Emmie Kay, and Duke.

The beginning of the episode started off with a cheeky disclaimer of Chip being reluctant to be a part of the episode, with him questioning: "What is this?" as his wife confessed: "I told him we were having a meeting with some of our teammates today, and as he walked in the only teammate he saw were these two microphones."

"At the least I've been bamboozled," the father-of-five joked, adding: "At the most this is some form of intellectual infidelity."

The couple have built an impressive home renovation empire together

Despite his hesitation, he was quick to praise his wife and her memoir, telling her: "I think about how much work you have put into this project and how personal it was, it really fills my heart."

Then the author revealed: "My favorite thing to see on the nightstand on your side is my book," as Chip said: "I'm already into chapter three."

Joanna reflected on her upbringing as a Korean-American in her book

However, Joanna exposed him as she joked: "Every night… now it does put you to sleep, so I don't know if that's a good thing…" though he blamed himself for being a slow reader.

